Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Mills County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Montgomery County
  • Brazoria County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Harris County
  • Denton County
  • Newton County
  • Upshur County
  • Montague County
  • Travis County
  • Dallas County

    • Mills County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Mullin High School at Sidney High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sidney, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.