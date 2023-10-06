High school football competition in Live Oak County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Live Oak County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Three Rivers High School at Shiner High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Shiner, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

