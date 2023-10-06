Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lee County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Brazos County
  • El Paso County
  • Briscoe County
  • Gray County
  • Montague County
  • Jasper County
  • Jefferson County
  • Travis County
  • Dallas County
  • Tarrant County

    • Lee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Florence High School at Lexington High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lexington, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.