Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Jack County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Jack County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Jacksboro High School at Eastland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Eastland, TX

Eastland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Baird High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School