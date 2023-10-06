Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Grimes County, Texas this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    Grimes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Navasota High School at Needville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Needville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Iola High School at Granger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Granger, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

