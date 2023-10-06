Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gaines County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Gaines County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Gaines County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
New Home High School at Seagraves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Seagraves, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
