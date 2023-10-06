Want to know how to watch high school football games in Cass County, Texas this week? We have the information here.

    • Cass County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Queen City High School at Waskom High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Waskom, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

