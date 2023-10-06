Looking at the schools in the Big 12, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 6 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Texas

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

5-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Big 12: -130

-130 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 40-14 vs Kansas

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Oklahoma

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-1

5-0 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big 12: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 50-20 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3. Kansas State

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

3-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 44-31 vs UCF

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 6

7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Texas Tech

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

2-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 49-28 vs Houston

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Baylor

@ Baylor Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. West Virginia

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 24-21 vs TCU

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

6. TCU

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 24-21 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Kansas

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: L 40-14 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: UCF

UCF Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

8. BYU

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-1 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 35-27 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

9. UCF

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 36-35 vs Baylor

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

10. Cincinnati

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: L 35-27 vs BYU

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

11. Baylor

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 36-35 vs UCF

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Houston

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-8

2-3 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 49-28 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

13. Iowa State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-3 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 50-20 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: TCU

TCU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

14. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-2 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 34-27 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Kansas State

Kansas State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 6

7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

