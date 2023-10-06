If you reside in Bell County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Robinson High School at Salado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Salado, TX

Salado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Killeen High School at Lake Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Deer Park, TX

Deer Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Elgin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Elgin, TX

Elgin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Texas Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Rouse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Leander, TX

Leander, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Clifton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6

7:15 PM CT on October 6 Location: Clifton, TX

Clifton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midway High School - Waco at Temple High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

