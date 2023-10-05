Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Tarrant County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School - Southlake at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at South Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Azle Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at R L Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Hills High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Boswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Christian - Colleyville at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.