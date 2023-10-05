CUSA foes match up when the Liberty Flames (4-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-4) square off on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Williams Stadium.

Liberty owns the 30th-ranked defense this year (18.5 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 13th-best with 40.0 points per game. Sam Houston ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (219.5), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 69th in the FBS with 361.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Sam Houston vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Sam Houston vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Sam Houston Liberty 219.5 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.0 (58th) 361.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (8th) 65.5 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.3 (2nd) 154.0 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.8 (73rd) 6 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (28th) 4 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (3rd)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has racked up 476 yards (119.0 yards per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 45 times for 133 yards (33.3 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 123 receiving yards (30.8 per game) on 11 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Zach Hrbacek has taken 19 carries and totaled 43 yards.

Noah Smith has hauled in 156 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Ife Adeyi's 10 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 74 yards.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 919 yards (229.8 ypg) on 53-of-92 passing with 11 touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 268 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 323 yards on 53 carries.

Treon Sibley's leads his squad with 288 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 16 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has hauled in 11 passes while averaging 65.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Elijah Smoot has a total of 106 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes and scoring two touchdowns.

