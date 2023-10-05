Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Parker County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Aledo High School at South Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Comanche High School at Millsap High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Millsap, TX

Millsap, TX Conference: 3A - District 8

3A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesboro High School at Peaster High School