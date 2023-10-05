Root for your favorite local high school football team in Hays County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Smithson Valley High School at Lehman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Buda, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Johnson High School at Austin High School - Austin

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Leakey High School at San Marcos Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hays High School at Canyon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Canyon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wimberley High School at Jarrell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Jarrell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

