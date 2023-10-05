Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Hays County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Smithson Valley High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at Austin High School - Austin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Leakey High School at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.