Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
As of October 5 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +900.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Cowboys are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (fifth-best in league) than their computer ranking (third-best).
- The Cowboys' Super Bowl odds have improved from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +900, the 13th-smallest change among all teams.
- With odds of +900, the Cowboys have been given a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas has three wins in four games against the spread this year.
- Two Cowboys games (out of four) have hit the over this year.
- The Cowboys have a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- Dallas has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Cowboys rank 11th in total offense this season (360 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 259.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Cowboys have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (31 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has four touchdown passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.3% for 908 yards (227.0 per game).
- Prescott also has run for 43 yards and zero scores.
- In four games, Tony Pollard has rushed for 311 yards (77.8 per game) and two scores.
- In addition, Pollard has 15 catches for 61 yards and zero TDs.
- In four games, CeeDee Lamb has 23 catches for 309 yards (77.3 per game) and one score.
- Jake Ferguson has 17 receptions for 147 yards (36.8 per game) and one TD in four games.
- Micah Parsons has been doing his part on defense, amassing 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended for the Cowboys.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|L 28-16
|+75000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|W 38-3
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.