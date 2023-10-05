Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Collin County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hebron High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prestonwood Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Addison, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Texas Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at North Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
