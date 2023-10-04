The Tampa Bay Rays are at home for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series versus the Texas Rangers, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead as they look to move on to the ALDS.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (16-8) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (16-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Eovaldi heads into this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi has put up 21 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 outings this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .260 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1435 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 860 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.445) and are sixth in all of MLB with 230 home runs.

Eovaldi has a 2.92 ERA and a 1.216 WHIP against the Rays this season in 12 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .196 batting average over two appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (16-8) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 26, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with a 3.50 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.

He has 17 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 31 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 17th, 1.019 WHIP ranks second, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.