Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Rays AL Wild Card Series Game 2 on October 4, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Marcus Semien and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers before their matchup at 3:08 PM ET on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashing .276/.348/.478 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Oct. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 155 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .325/.388/.621 so far this year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Oct. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mariners
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Eflin Stats
- Zach Eflin (16-8) will take the mound for the Rays, his 32nd start of the season.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.
- Eflin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- The 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 17th, 1.019 WHIP ranks second, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 26
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 21
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Orioles
|Sep. 15
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 10
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 5
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 173 hits with 35 doubles, 22 home runs, 65 walks and 78 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .330/.410/.522 so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 29
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 23
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
Isaac Paredes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Paredes Stats
- Isaac Paredes has 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 58 walks and 98 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .250/.352/.488 on the year.
- Paredes has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Paredes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Oct. 1
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
