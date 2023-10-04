The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Miami Marlins in the second game of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET, live on ESPN from Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins will look to extend the series after losing in Game 1. Braxton Garrett will start for the Marlins while the Phillies have yet to name their starter.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in baseball with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Philadelphia is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).

The Phillies are ninth in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

The pitching staff for Philadelphia has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Philadelphia has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Miami is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Miami has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 666 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Miami has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.295 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Nola is looking for his third straight quality start.

Nola is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Garrett (9-7) for his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

In 30 starts, Garrett has pitched through or past the fifth inning 23 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has made 31 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Home Zack Wheeler Luis Ortiz 9/30/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Taijuan Walker Tylor Megill 9/30/2023 Mets L 11-4 Away Michael Plassmeyer José Quintana 10/1/2023 Mets W 9-1 Away Matt Strahm Jose Butto 10/3/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins - Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 9/30/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away JT Chargois Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates L 3-0 Away Ryan Weathers Andre Jackson 10/2/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 10/3/2023 Phillies L 4-1 Away Jesús Luzardo Zack Wheeler 10/4/2023 Phillies - Away Braxton Garrett Aaron Nola

