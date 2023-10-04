Marcus Semien vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (hitting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers up 1-0.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- In 73.0% of his 163 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 53 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 26 games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 41.1% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 91 times this year (55.8%), including 23 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (16-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 32nd of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.50), second in WHIP (1.019), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
