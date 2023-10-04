In one of the two matchups on the Liga MX schedule on Tuesday, CF Monterrey and Puebla FC take the pitch at Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

Coverage of all Liga MX action on Tuesday is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Puebla FC vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey journeys to match up with Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Favorite: CF Monterrey (-135)

CF Monterrey (-135) Underdog: Puebla FC (+330)

Puebla FC (+330) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF America vs CF Pachuca

CF Pachuca makes the trip to take on CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-170)

CF America (-170) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+425)

CF Pachuca (+425) Draw: (+320)

(+320) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.