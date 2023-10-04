Josh Jung vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Josh Jung -- .081 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Jung has had a hit in 84 of 123 games this year (68.3%), including multiple hits 36 times (29.3%).
- In 20 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Jung has had an RBI in 41 games this year (33.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 123 games this year, and more than once 22 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.272
|AVG
|.260
|.336
|OBP
|.294
|.472
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 32nd of the season. He is 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.50), second in WHIP (1.019), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
