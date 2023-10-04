The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

In 94 of 149 games this year (63.1%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (20.1%).

He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.3% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 27 of those games (18.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 75 of 149 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings