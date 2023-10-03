The AL Wild Card Series begins with a clash between the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (10-7) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (10-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers are sending Montgomery (10-11) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

In 32 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.20, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.

Montgomery is trying to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Montgomery will look to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (10-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.60 and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .209 in 21 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.