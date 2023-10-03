Yandy Diaz and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers square off at Tropicana Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 3:08 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has collected 155 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .325/.388/.621 so far this season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (10-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 22nd start of the season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Glasnow has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Sep. 27 5.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 22 5.1 3 4 4 7 4 at Orioles Sep. 16 4.0 8 6 6 4 2 at Twins Sep. 11 6.0 6 4 4 8 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 6.0 3 1 1 14 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has put up 173 hits with 35 doubles, 22 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 78 runs.

He's slashed .330/.410/.522 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Sep. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 29 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 23 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 58 walks and 98 RBI (123 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .250/.352/.488 so far this season.

Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Oct. 1 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Sep. 26 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

