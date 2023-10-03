The NL Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday when the Philadelphia Phillies play host to the Miami Marlins. Action begins at 8:08 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park, and can be watched on ESPN. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies the Marlins have yet to name their starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank eighth in baseball with 220 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Philadelphia's .438 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Phillies are eighth in the majors with a .256 batting average.

Philadelphia has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies are ninth in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Philadelphia has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Philadelphia has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).

The Phillies have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Miami has scored 666 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.298 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed four innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Wheeler has recorded 21 quality starts this season.

Wheeler will try to pick up his 30th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages six innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 32 appearances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (10-9) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Sept. 23.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Luzardo will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Pirates W 7-6 Home Ranger Suárez Johan Oviedo 9/28/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Home Zack Wheeler Luis Ortiz 9/30/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Taijuan Walker Tylor Megill 9/30/2023 Mets L 11-4 Away Michael Plassmeyer José Quintana 10/1/2023 Mets W 9-1 Away Matt Strahm Jose Butto 10/3/2023 Marlins - Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins - Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets W 4-2 Away Johnny Cueto Kodai Senga 9/29/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 9/30/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away JT Chargois Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates L 3-0 Away Ryan Weathers Andre Jackson 10/3/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Zack Wheeler 10/4/2023 Phillies - Away Braxton Garrett Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.