Denton County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Red River County
  • Hopkins County

    • Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    TBD at Little Elm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 3
    • Location: Little Elm, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Coppell High School at Marcus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Flower Mound, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plano West Senior High School at Lewisville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lewisville, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centennial High School - Burleson at Billy Ryan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flower Mound High School at Plano East Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Colony High School at Brewer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Aubrey, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.