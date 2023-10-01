How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners play Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Texas ranks third in the majors with a .454 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.
- The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Dane Dunning (12-6) will make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Angels
|L 9-3
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Reid Detmers
|9/27/2023
|Angels
|W 5-0
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Griffin Canning
|9/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/29/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Luis Castillo
|10/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|George Kirby
