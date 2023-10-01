Will Peyton Hendershot Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Trying to find Peyton Hendershot's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Peyton Hendershot Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Cowboys.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hendershot 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3.0
Hendershot Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|1
|1
|3
|0
