Trying to find Peyton Hendershot's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Peyton Hendershot Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Hendershot 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 3 2 0 3.0

Hendershot Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 1 3 0

