The New England Patriots (1-2) will look to upset the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 43 in the contest.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Cowboys' upcoming game versus the Patriots, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Patriots vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this year, the Cowboys have been winning after the first quarter one time and have been losing two times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Patriots have played three games this year, and they have had the lead after the first quarter one time and have been losing two times.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Cowboys have put up more points than their opponent in the third quarter in all three games this season.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is allowing zero points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Out of three games this season, the Patriots have won the third quarter one time, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In three games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the fourth quarter one time and won two times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter in one game, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Cowboys vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Cowboys have been winning one time, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up one time.

The Patriots have been winning after the first half in two games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in one game (0-1).

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the second half.

Through three games this year, the Patriots have been outscored in the second half two times (1-1 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half one time (0-1).

Rep the Cowboys or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.