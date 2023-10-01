Best Bets, Odds for the Cowboys vs. Patriots Game – Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) meet the New England Patriots (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Cowboys vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Cowboys to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (7.4 to 6).
- The Cowboys have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 71.0%.
- The Cowboys have gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -245 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Patriots have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New England has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Dallas (-6)
- The Cowboys have covered the spread two times over three games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 6-point favorites or more, Dallas has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Patriots have put together a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43)
- These teams average 46 points per game combined (including the postseason), three more than the over/under of 43.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 32.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
- Dallas has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
- One of the Patriots' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
