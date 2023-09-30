Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
With the college football season entering Week 5, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the Pac-12. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for details on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah Utes at Oregon State Beavers
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, September 29
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona State Sun Devils at California Golden Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.