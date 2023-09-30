The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) and the 19th-ranked run defense will host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the 12th-ranked run offense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Jayhawks are massive, 16.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 61.5 points.

Texas sports the 37th-ranked offense this year (35 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 12th-best with only 12.5 points allowed per game. Kansas has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 25th-best in total yards per game (463) and 21st-best in total yards surrendered per game (296.8).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs Kansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -16.5 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Looking to place a bet on Texas vs. Kansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas has covered the spread twice in four games this season.

The Longhorns have covered the spread once when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

One of Texas' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Texas has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Texas has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this contest.

Bet on Texas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,033 yards (258.3 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 65 times for 379 yards (94.8 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 22 times for 90 yards (22.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has hauled in 12 receptions for 268 yards (67 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Xavier Worthy has put together a 252-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 29 targets.

Adonai Mitchell has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 12 grabs for 180 yards, an average of 45 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Ethan Burke has collected 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and 10 tackles.

Jaylan Ford is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 18 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions.

Jerrin Thompson has a team-high two interceptions to go along with six tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.