Texas State vs. Southern Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A pair of Sun Belt teams take the field when the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3) are in action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Bobcats are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Southern Miss matchup.
Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Texas State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-5.5)
|62.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-5.5)
|62.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Texas State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- Texas State has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bobcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Southern Miss has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
Texas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
