The SMU Mustangs (2-2) will play their AAC-rival, the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The 49ers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: University Park, Texas

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

SMU vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

SMU has won one game against the spread this season.

Charlotte has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the AAC +280 Bet $100 to win $280

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.