How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, September 30
SSC Napoli versus US Lecce is one of many solid options on Saturday's Serie A slate.
There is coverage available for all the action in Serie A on Saturday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch US Lecce vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli travels to play US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-145)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+360)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch AC Milan vs Lazio
Lazio makes the trip to match up with AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-140)
- Underdog: Lazio (+370)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Salernitana vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan travels to play Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-265)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+650)
- Draw: (+370)
