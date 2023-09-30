J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Mariners (-140). A 7-run total is set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7 -125 +105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has won seven of its 21 games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 83 of its 159 games with a total.

The Rangers have posted a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 39-40 34-23 55-47 61-54 28-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.