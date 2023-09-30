The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) hit the road to play the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Notre Dame has been clicking on all fronts this season, ranking 20th-best in total offense (477.2 yards per game) and seventh-best in total defense (260.6 yards allowed per game). Duke ranks 26th in the FBS with 37.3 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks fourth-best by surrendering only 8.8 points per game.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Duke Key Statistics

Notre Dame Duke 477.2 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.5 (59th) 260.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (15th) 198.8 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (26th) 278.4 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (87th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 1,236 passing yards for Notre Dame, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 591 yards on 77 carries while finding the end zone five times.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 26 times for 176 yards (35.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in nine catches for 241 yards (48.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jayden Thomas has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 39 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jaden Greathouse's 12 grabs have turned into 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has been a dual threat for Duke this season. He has 778 passing yards (194.5 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 238 yards (59.5 ypg) on 29 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 39 times for 258 yards (64.5 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught five passes for 76 yards.

Jalon Calhoun's 258 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions on 28 targets with one touchdown.

Jordan Moore has collected 246 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Nicky Dalmolin's 12 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 108 yards.

