Mitch Garver vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 65.1% of his 86 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.8% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Garver has driven in a run in 30 games this year (34.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.291
|AVG
|.255
|.392
|OBP
|.356
|.536
|SLG
|.475
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
