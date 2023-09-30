Based on our computer model, the Houston Christian Huskies will beat the Lamar Cardinals when the two teams play at Husky Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Houston Christian (-8.5) 56.5 Houston Christian 33, Lamar 24

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

The Cardinals and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Cardinals vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston Christian 32.3 34.3 66 0 21 45.7 Lamar 18.8 25.3 27.5 21 10 29.5

