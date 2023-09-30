Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Seager has 154 hits and an OBP of .393, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is second in slugging.

In 76.9% of his games this year (90 of 117), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 26.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.2% of his games this year, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 61 of 117 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 64 GP 53 .333 AVG .324 .403 OBP .381 .703 SLG .548 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 42/21 1 SB 1

