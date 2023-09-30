Big 12 opponents square off when the UCF Knights (3-1) host the Baylor Bears (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF is favored by 12.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 55 points.

UCF owns the 58th-ranked defense this season (347 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking fourth-best with a tally of 565 yards per game. With 404.8 total yards per game on offense, Baylor ranks 62nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 79th, allowing 376 total yards per contest.

Baylor vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -12.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -450 +350

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

One of Baylor's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Baylor has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Baylor has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 647 yards (161.8 ypg) while completing 49.5% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has run the ball 36 times for 160 yards.

Dawson Pendergrass has piled up 28 carries and totaled 134 yards with one touchdown.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has racked up 223 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Hal Presley has totaled 172 receiving yards (43 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Drake Dabney's 10 receptions (on 17 targets) have netted him 147 yards (36.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

TJ Franklin paces the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and 10 tackles.

Matt Jones is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 24 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks.

Carl Williams IV has a team-leading one interception to go along with three tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

