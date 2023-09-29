CUSA foes meet when the UTEP Miners (1-4) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) square off on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

UTEP has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 12th-worst with 17.4 points per contest. The defense ranks 99th in the FBS (29 points allowed per game). With 27.6 points per game on offense, Louisiana Tech ranks 80th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 98th, giving up 28.8 points per game.

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

UTEP Louisiana Tech 350.8 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.8 (16th) 403 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.8 (121st) 145.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154 (69th) 205 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.8 (68th) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (74th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has 947 yards passing for UTEP, completing 56.6% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has racked up 298 yards on 56 carries while finding the end zone two times. He's also caught eight passes for 117 yards (23.4 per game).

Deion Hankins has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 297 yards (59.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi's 253 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has collected 14 receptions and one touchdown.

Jeremiah Ballard has put together a 207-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 21 targets.

Tyrin Smith has a total of 191 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier leads Louisiana Tech with 756 yards on 70-of-106 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Keith Willis Jr. has carried the ball 33 times for 240 yards, with three touchdowns.

Tyre Shelton has run for 214 yards across 21 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has racked up 361 receiving yards on 34 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has put together a 246-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 29 targets.

Kyle Maxwell has racked up 113 reciving yards (22.6 ypg) this season.

