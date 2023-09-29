Based on our computer projection model, the UTEP Miners will take down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs when the two teams match up at Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday, September 29, which starts at 9:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTEP (+1) Over (50.5) UTEP 27, Louisiana Tech 25

Week 5 CUSA Predictions

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Miners based on the moneyline is 52.4%.

The Miners are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

UTEP is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Two of the Miners' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for UTEP this year is 1.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

The Bulldogs have won twice against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 1-point favorites or more, Louisiana Tech has an ATS record of 1-2.

Louisiana Tech has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

The point total average for Louisiana Tech games this season is 58.9, 8.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Miners vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana Tech 27.6 28.8 36.7 26 14 33 UTEP 17.4 29 28 29.5 10.3 28.7

