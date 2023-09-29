Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milam County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Milam County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Geneva School Of Boerne at Milano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Milano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
