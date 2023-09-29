Marcus Semien vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 72 extra-base hits.
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 72 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 73.6% of his 159 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.7% of them.
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 66 games this season (41.5%), with two or more RBI in 22 of those contests (13.8%).
- He has scored in 56.0% of his games this year (89 of 159), with two or more runs 23 times (14.5%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|78
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.335
|.535
|SLG
|.424
|42
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|45
|43/35
|K/BB
|64/35
|9
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mariners will send Woo (4-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
