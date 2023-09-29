The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Lipscomb County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Lipscomb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Paducah High School at Follett High School