Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Karnes County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Karnes County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Karnes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kenedy High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Ganado, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.