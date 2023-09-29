The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .270 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 96th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Jung has gotten a hit in 83 of 119 games this season (69.7%), with at least two hits on 36 occasions (30.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 33.6% of his games this year (40 of 119), with more than one RBI 20 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 55 .272 AVG .267 .336 OBP .296 .472 SLG .478 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 66/9 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings