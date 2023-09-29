Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Fannin County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Fannin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Fruitvale High School at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Savoy, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.