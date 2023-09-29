Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Eastland County, Texas this week.
Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Woodson at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
